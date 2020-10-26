Weather Alert

...VERY COLD WINDCHILLS EXPECTED TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 25 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...INTERSTATE 80 SUMMIT AS WELL AS SOUTHEAST WYOMING PLAINS TO INCLUDE CHEYENNE...WHEATLAND...CHUGWATER...TORRINGTON AND PINE BLUFFS. * WHEN...THROUGH 9 AM MDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. &&