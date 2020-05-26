CHEYENNE – Delta Dental of Wyoming has committed more than $300,000 for Operation #WyomingSmiles, a grant program to help Wyoming dentists acquire much needed supplies, equipment and technology as they prepare to reopen their practices following COVID-19-related closures.
Delta Dental will fund a $1,000 “allowance,” or credit, available to all participating dentists in Wyoming, to buy dental products and services.
“We are excited to announce this program to assist our network of participating dentists as they reopen and scale up their practices to serve Wyoming residents. They face unprecedented challenges, from the loss of income to rehiring staff, and, above all, protecting the health and safety of everyone involved – dentists, staff and patients, many of whom are covered by Delta Dental,” Kerry Hall, president and CEO of Delta Dental of Wyoming, said in a news release. “During this difficult time, we hope this support helps ease the burden as dentists return to their practices and safely move beyond providing emergency-only care.”
Since mid-March, at the recommendation of the American Dental Association and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most dental offices across Wyoming have been closed for all but emergency care to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 until recently, and many dentists donated their PPE supply to hospitals and frontline medical workers.
Routine preventive care such as annual cleanings and exams are critical to maintaining good oral and overall health. Delta Dental hopes this initiative will help allow dental offices to safely resume offering essential care.