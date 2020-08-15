CHEYENNE – As of Thursday, Aug. 13, the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and recoveries in Wyoming Department of Corrections facilities are as follows:
Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins: Inmate population – 18 active cases and 11 recoveries; staff population – 5 active cases and 13 recoveries.
Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington: Inmate population – 0 active cases and 2 recoveries; staff population – 0 active cases and 3 recoveries
Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton: Inmate population: 0 positive cases over time; staff population: 0 positive cases over time
Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp (WHCC) in Newcastle: Inmate population: 0 positive cases over time; staff population: 0 positive cases over time
Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk: Inmate population: 0 positive cases over time; staff population: 0 active cases and 1 recovery
Testing will take place next week for all inmates and staff at the Wyoming Women’s Center, according to a news release. Once that occurs, all WDOC facilities will have gone through the mandatory testing process at least once. Two full rounds of testing have been conducted at the state penitentiary.
The WDOC is continuing to conduct individual COVID-19 tests, as necessary, in accordance with guidelines from the Wyoming Department of Health. In addition, random testing will be conducted on an ongoing basis as a precautionary measure