CHEYENNE – As of Tuesday, Aug. 18, the number of active COVID-19 cases (confirmed positives) and recoveries (previously confirmed positives that have been cleared by the Wyoming Department of Health to return to the general inmate population or to work) within the Wyoming Department of Corrections prison system are as follows:
Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins: Inmate population – 67 active cases and 22 recoveries; staff population – 7 active cases and 13 recoveries
Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington: Inmates – 1 active case and 2 recoveries; Staff – 0 active cases and 3 recoveries
Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton: Inmates and staff – 0 positive cases over time
Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle: Inmates – 0 positive cases over time; staff – 1 active case
Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk: Inmates – 0 positive cases over time; staff – 0 active cases and 1 recovery
A first round of mandatory testing took place this week at the Wyoming Women’s Center.
All prison staff and WDOC inmates have now been tested at least once, and retests are being conducted on an as-needed basis.
The WDOC will continue to provide regular updates as new information becomes available.
