CHEYENNE – As of last Friday, Oct. 23, the Wyoming Department of Corrections was reporting three active COVID-19 cases among inmates and 12 active cases among staff across all of its facilities.
On Oct. 15, the Wyoming Department of Health conducted wastewater monitoring at the Wyoming Honor Farm. Results from that monitoring suggested the presence of the virus at the facility. Subsequently, on Oct. 21, a comprehensive testing of staff and inmates at that facility was conducted. The outcomes of that test are included below.
Wyoming State Penitentiary (WSP) Rawlins:
- Inmate population: 0 positive.
- Staff: 2 positive.
Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI) in Torrington:
- Inmate population: 1 positive.
- Staff: 5 positive.
Wyoming Honor Farm (WHF) in Riverton:
- Inmate population: 2 positive.
- Staff: 3 positive.
Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp (WHCC) in Newcastle:
- Inmate population: 0 positives.
- Staff: 2 staff positive.
Wyoming Women’s Center (WWC) in Lusk:
- Inmate population: 0 positives.
- Staff: 0 positive.
The department will continue monitoring at all sites and update the public as new testing results become available.