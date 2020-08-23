There was a moment last weekend in which I closed my eyes and listened to Jalan Crossland singing Big Horn Mountain Blues at the newly opened (and beautiful) Lincoln Theater, and magic happened. As the sounds of his banjo floated up to where my friends and I sat in the very socially distant balcony, every ounce of stress and worry about this year faded.
Instead of concern about the difficult circumstances we seem to find ourselves in at every turn, his energy and lyrics and melody tangled with the proud ghosts of the Lincoln and reminded me how music with loved ones is a remedy. For a moment, it was a salve to my soul. I am unapologetically melodramatic about this.
My sister is a pastor in Illinois and recently crowdsourced ideas for a topic she wanted to work into a sermon about practicing perspective and gratitude alongside lamentation and mourning: What is something good that only happened because of this time we’re living through right now?
Of course, there is no way to positively spin a pandemic and its subsequent aftershocks. But what if we made a conscious effort to seek out something – anything – that we might not other- wise have noticed, felt, pivoted or connected to? Appreciating Jalan Crossland’s performance through this lens makes it all the more special to me.
It’s no secret how much I love lists, so I decided to take on my sister’s homework assignment with the focus of someone who could (desperately) benefit from seeing these bright spots collected together. I have lamented and mourned a hundred disappointments and heartbreaks in these past six months, but just like diamonds formed by heat and pressure, so too have a few gems materialized:
The fight against food insecurity in Wyoming has scaled up in awareness, relationships, contributions, innovative thinking – all in ways that will last long past the pandemic.
I’m happy to sound like a broken record when sharing the work of Wyoming Hunger Initiative, and have done so in this space more than once this year. But it’s worth mentioning again, because big things are happening in Wyoming.
So many people are working to mend and strengthen the safety net needed to keep families afloat in sudden and drastic hard times, and that’s obviously crucial work. But I believe the effects of the collaboration and problem-solving happening across the state now to respond to this pandemic will be felt in three, 10, 25 years. It’s exciting to imagine what people might be able to accomplish when they aren’t focused on an empty stomach.
I’ve thought a lot more about my great-grandmother, grandmother and great-aunts.
My grandma was 11 years old during the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918. Three of her four older sisters were already teachers in 1918 (she would later join them in the profession as an adult). Much of Ohio was under quarantine orders in the fall of 1918; it had never occurred to me until recently that they likely experienced many of the same fears and frustrations about illness, school closures and the inability to see into the future for answers about when normalcy would finally return.
My great-grandmother died decades before I was born, so this realization that she steered her family through a pandemic outbreak made me feel connected to her in a way I’ve never before experienced.
I’ve rediscovered the fun of sending unexpected mail.
I heard an interview on the radio a few months ago with an author whose book was a perfect read for my mother. I generally budget for the cost of some extra groceries when they come to visit, but since all travel is off for them, this year, I decided to spend the equivalent of a bag of groceries and purchase the book to surprise her out of the blue – not Mother’s Day, not Christmas, not a birthday, just a general pandemic pick-me-up.
It was just the happy surprise I had hoped for, and we spent a good phone call talking about how much she enjoyed the book. Since then, I’ve sent cards to friends (not connected to any special occasion), a box of hand-me-downs to my nieces with some surprises tucked inside, and a cheapie-but-funny piece of jewelry to one of my oldest friends.
It’s been worth it every time: the feeling of knowing you’ve orchestrated a small, unexpected bright spot fits neatly into the “salve for the soul” category.
2020 has been a rough year, no doubt about it. But it’s also an opportunity to practice perspective and gratitude, and that isn’t the worst thing. There are days where you have to squint to see the good, but it can be found. Good luck in your search.