As the one-year anniversary of the declaration of a global pandemic grew closer in late February and early March, I found the regular daily habit of scrolling through my Timehop app to be disconcerting. Pictures of growing children, smiling friends, and adventures both near and far in years past were now joined by photos capturing the last days of Before the Pandemic.
While I’m not a fan of horror movies, I know enough about them to know the technique used in which the audience clearly knows what’s about to happen to the main characters, while those same main characters remain utterly ignorant of what’s about to befall them.
Because I am a generally melodramatic person at heart, I will tell you this: Timehop suddenly felt just the tiniest bit like a horror movie.
Then an interesting shift happened around March 15. In addition to the terrible, unsettled feeling photos from a year ago were giving me, I suddenly felt intensely sentimental about those ignorant main characters of mine. The sense of impending doom didn’t really go away, but it was suddenly paired with a feeling of fierce protectiveness about who we were and how we were navigating the uncertainty.
Of course, I wouldn’t wish a pandemic on anyone. At the same time, though, I’m not sure I would trade the kitchen shenanigans, teenagers giggling together while huddled over TikToks or difficult puzzles stacked up on the dining room table that I took so many pictures of last year. In a frightening situation, we were together. It was horrible and beautiful.
If this year has proven anything beyond a doubt, it’s that “either/or” is a fallacy. “And” is the only conjunction that captures the past year – and life – accurately.
Either/or suggests only one option or outcome is possible. But life is so much more complicated and complex than a binary choice between one or the other. Thank goodness for that, because we’ve needed the people who know how to face fear and forward motion more than ever over the past year. Self preservation and altruism. Apprehension and strength.
Of course, sometimes choosing “and” for ourselves isn’t possible. When human nature or circumstances choose the “and” for us, the effect can be overwhelming. It’s why society can be full of courageous public servants and infuriatingly selfish ones. Or why stories of small joys and unthinkable tragedy co-exist. Even the impossible and possible can both be true, and we don’t always know which one we’re looking at. If every situation came labeled “impossible” or “possible,” civilization would eventually lose the perseverance that brings achievement and success against all odds.
Case in point: Dr. Katalin Karikó, the Hungarian scientist who researched the potential of synthetic messenger RNA in fighting disease for years, nearly quit science in 1995 after so many failures to produce the results she believed were possible. In 2021, I received two doses of a Moderna vaccine based on the science of mRNA she dedicated her career to understanding.
Today, she is a senior vice president at the pharmaceutical company BioNTech, and oversees the study and application of mRNA technology. Hers is the story of frustration and staying the course.
Scientists are studying how this technology will fight the pandemic now and autoimmune diseases in the future. It’s almost too much to process: the pandemic has killed over 2.7 million people worldwide and served as the catalyst for future scientific breakthroughs that will treat cancer and other debilitating conditions for generations to come. Great sorrow and great promise.
One scene from last March jumps out at me as I scroll through the photos on my phone’s camera roll. It’s a photo taken with the self-timer function at dusk in the parking lot of F.E. Warren Air Force Base Gate 2 of two Subarus with their hatches open about 15 feet apart from each other. I’m sitting with my daughters in one, my husband (who was at the time restricted from leaving base due to the lockdown) precariously propped up on the back bumper through a screen via FaceTime, our friends sitting in the other.
We’re holding milkshakes from Culver’s while bundled up in winter coats. We are clearly apprehensive about the situation, and supremely grateful for each other’s company. We are a textbook example of the philosophy of “and” in action.
This tiny little word that holds so much power doesn’t eliminate the dreadful. It simply reminds us that we might as well embrace “and,” because as hard as it seems, it’s the only way forward.