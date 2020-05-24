Early in the COVID-19 outbreak, I began playing a little game in which I imagined unlocking levels of quarantine as time passed.
First came the level of quarantine in which I attended a birthday party via computer screen; then the level of quarantine in which I allowed my daughters to bake with copious amounts of sugar four or five times in a single week.
I unlocked an extra level the day I realized minutes before a work meeting that instead of the regular call-in format, it would now be in Zoom’s full technicolor video. I was unshowered, still wearing the clothes I put on to walk the dog five hours before. Extra points for attending anyway.
As the outbreak increased in scope and intensity, unlocking the levels of quarantine didn’t feel like a lighthearted way to cope any longer. The level of quarantine in which two friends lost parents to COVID-19 in two different states – but I wasn’t able to provide a hug or bring a meal to either – was especially difficult. The day we decided to indefinitely postpone our trip to Ohio for my father’s surprise 80th birthday party in July felt like the level in which I understood it was no longer a guarantee that I’d ever see my parents again.
Seeing a photo of hundreds of cars stretching into the horizon, all waiting for a turn to receive a box of food to feed the families inside … well, that was it. Game over.
Most people are familiar with at least a few lines of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, delivered 57 years ago in front of one of the largest crowds ever assembled in the name of human rights. Widely considered to be one of the most influential speeches of the 20th century, it isn’t the part about freedom ringing that’s been on my mind so much lately, but instead, this:
“We are now faced with the fact that tomorrow is today. We are confronted with the fierce urgency of now. In this unfolding conundrum of life and history, there is such a thing as being too late. This is no time for apathy or complacency. This is a time for vigorous and positive action.”
When Dr. King accepted the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, he noted “our very survival depends on our ability to stay awake, to adjust to new ideas, to remain vigilant and to face the challenge of change.” Dr. King’s fierce urgency of now related to the fight for civil rights, of course. But I find great comfort – and great encouragement – in those words during a pandemic, where there is exactly zero time for apathy or complacency, and only time for vigorous and positive action.
I’ve had the privilege to work for first lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative team for the past 10 months, and on her COVID-19 Task Force for the past two. Both the initiative and the task force have provided a real-time education in the “fierce urgency of now.”
This crisis has exposed the ugly truth that far more people than we previously realized in Wyoming are just one emergency away from food insecurity. People who never could have imagined themselves driving to a mobile food pantry are doing just that to bridge the gap between how things used to be and the frightening “new normal.” It doesn’t take any special skill in math to realize there is a significant increase in need; Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies distributed 1.8 million pounds of food in April alone. How we choose to meet that need will define the trajectory of communities in Wyoming for years to come.
It’s a lot to take in. But instead of giving up because it’s just too much to figure out, I’ve seen grit, innovation and sheer force of will to pull off what previously seemed impossible. Members of the task force have put on a master class in crisis management; everything from securing USDA waivers to continue serving meals to children displaced from school to securing idle semi-trucks to haul resources to areas of greatest need.
Not a one of us previously had any experience in responding to a global pandemic. Everyone in the fight is driven by the urgency of now to figure it out anyway. I can’t really think of a more silvery lining than that.
We have no idea how this crisis will end, but we do know we’ll be forever changed. It just may be the highest level of all to unlock: understanding that no matter how bad things might get, the urgency of now will see us through.