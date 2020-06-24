CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services has several programs to help unemployed workers find work or get training in order to find new or better jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DWS received $200,000 from the U.S. Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration, for a Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) National Dislocated Worker Grant to assist dislocated workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
The funding offers assistance with career and training services to assist dislocated workers. A portion of the National Emergency Grant also will offer Disaster-Relief Employment opportunities.
”The WIOA program also has other career services available for dislocated workers,” Deputy Administrator Christina West of the DWS Employment and Training Division said in the release. “These career services include career guidance and planning, survival job search assistance, resume assistance, help with interviewing skills, and support service assistance for those who are engaged in an employment and training activity.”
Some examples of employment and training activities are looking for jobs, upskilling and enrolling in post-secondary education opportunities. Support services may include assistance with the WIOA participant’s portion of rent, utilities, phone bills, etc. Training services offer opportunities to reach educational goals for completion of industry-recognized credentials, and certificates in high-demand and high-growth occupations.
For more information on the National Dislocated Worker Grant or the WIOA program, go online to WyomingWorkforce.org.