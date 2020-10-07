After contracting COVID, President Trump now claims that he has learned a lot about the disease and that he understands it. (It’s unfortunate that he didn’t learn more about it before 210,000 Americans died).
After three days of treatment, and while awaiting discharge from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the president told you that you should not be afraid of the disease, and that you should not let it dominate your life, because he says you can beat COVID just like he did.
So if you have the misfortune of contracting COVID, simply call for a helicopter to land on your front yard and fly you to some elite hospital, just like Trump did. Ask to be treated with an experimental antibody therapy, like Trump was treated. And even though the FDA has not approved it, request that your doctor prescribe remdesivir to speed your recovery, just like Trump.
And ask to be monitored by the most advanced medical equipment available, and be attended to by a dozen doctors, just like Trump was.
And while being treated, don’t worry about losing your job or exhausting your sick leave. Trump didn’t. And even though Trump is currently trying to take Obamacare away from millions, all of his expenses will be paid for by taxpayers, not including Trump, who is “too smart” to pay taxes.
We taxpayers who are not as smart will pay for that helicopter ride, all those doctors, those experimental drugs, that advanced monitoring equipment, as well as for those Secret Service agents who were required to risk their health and accompany Trump on his ego-feeding joy ride around the hospital.
Trump says he is not out of the woods yet. But not to worry. If his symptoms recur, Trump can get that helicopter back on the front lawn by simply pressing zero on the phone next to his bed. Try pressing zero on your phone and see what you get.
So don’t concern yourself about wearing a mask or about social distancing. Trump didn’t. And don’t be afraid of COVID. Trump wasn’t. Don’t worry. Just be happy.