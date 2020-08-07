What do politicians do when a pandemic wipes out traditional campaign strategies of knocking on doors, shaking hands and talking face to face to constituents?
If you’re Karlee Provenza, you switch gears and bring potential voters to you. The Laramie candidate fires up the 12-foot-tall vehicle she calls “Martha Milktruck,” hits the streets of House District 45 and meets people she’s contacted on social media.
The gatherings are all outside, with participants wearing masks and maintaining social distance.
Provenza, a progressive Democrat, has little in common politically with another Albany County House candidate, conservative Republican Julie McCallister of Rock River. McCallister is in the HD 47 race after three unsuccessful bids, this time facing three opponents in the GOP primary.
While knocking on doors would have been a new experience for first-time candidate Provenza, McAllister has visited more homes than she can count since her first campaign in 2014. The sprawling HD 47 includes portions of Albany, Carbon and Sweetwater counties.
Even before she decided to make her fourth House bid, McCallister knew that “normal” campaigning wouldn’t be possible this year.
“I really don’t like it. I wish I had access to testing frequently enough, and to turn the (results) around quickly enough, that I could go door to door without the constant concern of possibly transmitting this disease asymptomatically,” she said.
McCallister’s husband is disabled, and she spends a lot of time in doctors’ offices. “There’s risk involved in that,” she said. “I could never live with the possibility of spreading (coronavirus) to a voter. It could easily cost me the election, but I think it’s the ethical choice.”
Provenza made the same decision. “I can’t in good conscience go knock on the doors of people who might be immune compromised or not have access to good health care in this state,” she said.
On Aug. 18, HD 47 Republican voters will choose among incumbent Rep. Jerry Paxton of Encampment, Dee Garrison of Bairoil, Joey Corenti IV of Rawlins and McCallister.
In Laramie’s HD 45, the Democratic primary candidates are Jean Anne Garrison and Provenza. The winner will face Republican Roxie Hensley, who is unopposed, in the general election.
Provenza is focusing her campaign messaging on her advocacy for the working class and improving access to health care. “I come from a family that’s struggled with economic insecurities,” she said.
McCallister is focused on the need for “fiscal accountability in budgeting and clarity of state monies, and I mean line-item budgeting,” she said.
Legislators who hope to return to Cheyenne are also adapting to COVID-19 circumstances. Sen. Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer, has two GOP primary challengers, Lyle Williams and Rex Rammell, in his bid for a second term representing SD 14.
Baldwin served two years in the House. This is the first campaign he isn’t going door to door, and he misses meeting voters.
Debates and town-hall meetings are further casualties of COVID-19. Virtual forums, Baldwin said, just aren’t the same, even if more people may be watching online than might appear in person at a typical debate.
“My sense is a lot of people watching are outside the (Senate) district, who may be interested in the race,” Baldwin said.
Rep. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, chose not to run for a third House term and is seeking the SD 26 seat vacated by Eli Bebout, who has announced his retirement. He has a primary opponent, Mike Bailey.
Salazar didn’t want his campaign to be mail-driven, and he is going door to door because he thinks it’s important for voters to be able to ask candidates questions directly. But he’s trying to be sensitive to his audience.
Salazar always carries a mask, and in neighborhoods where a lot of seniors live, he’ll put one on “until I see it’s not an issue,” he said.
“I don’t think I’ve had anyone angry with me knocking on their door,” Salazar said, “but I’ve seen that look of, ‘I’ll take your literature, and let’s stay at an appropriate distance if you want to talk.’”
Baldwin has had more contributors than in past contests. “I would have guessed people would have been more reluctant, but I see people willing to donate to get things moving,” he said.
“The people I advocate for are struggling,” Provenza said. “I’ve been fortunate – other than my website, everything has been paid for with donations. I don’t have money; I can’t fund my own campaign.
“If I didn’t have community support, I don’t know what I’d do,” Provenza said. “I guess I’d stand on the corner and wave a big piece of paper saying, ‘Come vote for me.’”
But not as long as she has the money to fill up Martha Milktruck’s tank.
Candidates are doing their best, even if they may not be able to talk to voters in person or shake hands. Wyoming residents should honor their commitment by making a special effort to vote in the primary and general elections – preferably by absentee mail-in ballots, to be on the safe side.
Let’s not let all that hard work to blaze a new type of campaign trail go to waste.