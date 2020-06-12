Gov. Mark Gordon’s anguish was unmistakable when he and a host of rodeo officials announced the cancellation of several marquee Wyoming summer events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While most rodeo communities will experience significant economic losses this summer, none will be harder hit than Cheyenne Frontier Days. Held annually since 1897, it brings thousands of visitors and millions of dollars to the capital city.
To not have a 124th event is heartbreaking for many, especially the 2,500 volunteers who band together to make it happen.
The news brought back a flood of memories for me. They remind me of the good, the bad and the extremely muddy.
I’m a New York native, but I grew up in Cheyenne, and the rodeo, night shows, carnival, Indian village, downtown parades and free pancake breakfasts were an integral part of my life for more than three decades.
After 20 years of living in Casper, I’ve looked forward to Cheyenne Frontier Days since returning to my hometown in December.
When I was 20, I became a reporter for the Wyoming State Tribune, which thrust me right into the middle of Frontier Days action. I had access few could dream of – photographing the rodeo, interviewing cowboys and night-show entertainers and bringing slices of behind-the-scenes life to readers.
The news conferences featured an amazing array of stars. Johnny Cash, Charlie Daniels, Lynn Anderson, Barbara Mandrell and Conway Twitty were among the most memorable, because they were down-home people who would stay as long as anyone had a question.
And two Frontier Days events showcased my uncanny knack for being in the presence of greatness and not having a clue.
One day, a reporter I’d never seen before made sure she got to each contestant first, and always asked the lamest question I had ever heard: “What was the name of the horse (or bull) you rode?” Most of the athletes didn’t know, and it was exasperating to watch.
Her name was Molly Ivins, a Texan then reporting for the New York Times. She may have been a fish out of water that day, but Ivins went on to become one of the most popular political columnists in the country. And I barely spoke a word to her.
After a long day at the rodeo, I usually met other reporters at the Hitching Post Inn, where most of the Frontier Days crowd wound up. We drank heavily and stayed late. The house band was great, but it annoyingly always called on a certain young cowboy to join it onstage at the end of each show.
This cowboy may have been a rodeo star, but he was unquestionably an unpolished singer. “Oh no,” I always complained. “Not Chris LeDoux again!”
Before LeDoux’s legion of fans tar-and-feather me, I hasten to point out that many years later, after he became a national star, I interviewed LeDoux about an upcoming benefit he was headlining in Wyoming.
The singer was friendly and surprisingly humble as he talked about his rodeo and music careers. I learned he was an accomplished sculptor, a talent I didn’t even know he possessed.
I brought up those early appearances at The Hitch, without sharing my embarrassingly harsh critique. LeDoux laughed and admitted his singing was pretty raw in those days. I instantly became a loyal fan.
I had countless good times at Frontier Days over the years. But oddly, the first thing that flashed in my mind when I heard about the cancellation was my brief moment in the rodeo’s spotlight. It lasted about 10 seconds.
It always rains at Frontier Days in the afternoon, and the night before one rodeo, it was a deluge. I knew my cowboy boots would be ruined in the arena, so I borrowed some knee-high rubber boots.
I usually stayed close to the fence for safety’s sake, but sometimes you just need a better angle to catch the bucking action. Another photographer and I foolishly ventured too far from the rails during the bareback competition.
He made it back to the fence. Stuck in the muck, I didn’t.
After bucking off its rider, the horse circled back and headed directly toward me. One of the outriders charged in between and hit me from behind, and I flew forward, smack into the mud. When I got back on my feet, I was clutching my camera in one hand; it escaped unharmed. I was thrilled about that.
Still, there was much laughter in the stands as I made my way to the nearest gate, covered shoulders-to-toes in mud. It was humiliating, but probably a pretty funny sight. I’m grateful for the outrider who saved me from taking a hoof to the head. I’m goofy enough already.
Though unfortunate, the cancellation of the state’s big rodeos was the right thing to do. During a pandemic, bringing thousands of people together would be a public health disaster.
I’m confident Cheyenne will weather this year without Frontier Days, and the city’s most notable event will come back better than ever. The short absence will make its return a time to truly celebrate.