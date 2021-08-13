I jumped at the first chance I had to get the vaccine for COVID-19 in February. I expected most people would, too, given that 400,000 Americans had already died of the coronavirus.
With the delta variant causing cases to spike, there are even more reasons to get the shot.
Instead, vaccines have become politicized, badges of red vs. blue brand loyalty. Wyoming ranks 48th in the nation, with only 36% of the population fully vaccinated. Untold numbers of our neighbors have been unnecessarily sickened – political casualties in an otherwise winnable war.
Initially, I felt highly protected by the vaccine. Now, thanks to the delta variant and my community’s willingness to serve as a reservoir for it, I’m back to wearing my mask.
The fully vaccinated can still get coronavirus and transmit it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vaccination is, however, still highly effective against serious illness or hospitalization.
“We are deeply concerned. The delta variant has really changed the COVID fight we have on our hands,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer. “Unfortunately, Wyoming’s low vaccination rate makes our state more vulnerable to this highly contagious variant.”
The Wyoming Department of Health strongly advises residents to be vaccinated. Between May 1 and July 28, 95% of the more than 5,000 people with a lab-confirmed or probable case of COVID-19 were not fully vaccinated.
Given the evidence supporting vaccination, I wondered if some of my vaccine-resistant family members or friends may have changed their minds.
Barb Cummins of Cheyenne has been a friend for more than 30 years. When the vaccine became available, she was reluctant to get the shot, and I have been worried about her health ever since. Fortunately, Cummins has not gotten ill, and she credits always wearing a mask and not venturing much into public indoor areas.
She remains firm in her decision to not be vaccinated. “I don’t feel it was properly tested, because they were in such a rush,” Cummins said. “I know it’s not protecting as well as it should or people think, because I know people who have been vaccinated who either immediately or shortly after got sick.”
Cummins believes the federal and state governments are pushing the vaccines too hard. “They’re really taking advantage of the situation, and they’re using it to further their cause,” she said. “They want to see how many people they can get to go along and be sheep.”
She sees government mandates to get the vaccine likely in the future. But Cummins thinks there would be widespread opposition to such a mandate in Wyoming. I agree.
A quick scan of the Facebook fury that follows any WyoFile pandemic coverage gives a clear sense of the venom, misinformation and scapegoating that’s dominating the online discussion.
Posters recently called Harrist a liar and accused her and Gov. Mark Gordon of being criminals for recommending vaccines and masks.
What really riles me is when anyone tries to pin the blame for COVID transmissions on the poor or immigrants. It’s a decidedly false, cheap shot taken by way too many politicians on the extreme right, usually with a feigned look of disdain.
As Arthur Caplan of New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine told PolitiFact, “The notion of immigrants bringing disease has been alleged about Gypsies, Jews, Italians, Irish and Blacks. As we know from Ebola, SARS and influenza, infections get here all the time. The issue is what do we do to stop their spread.”
I’m particularly worried about the tens of thousands of people who recently attended Cheyenne Frontier Days. I decided to stay away this year.
I hope it wasn’t a super-spreader event. Prior to the rodeo and other related events, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s COVID ward was full.
Though he lives in Casper, Natrona County Health Officer Mark Dowell said before Frontier Days he was concerned about its impact, even though it’s largely held outdoors.
“But there’s a lot of indoor stuff, and there are so many people close to each other and not masking,” he said. “There may be a significant uptick in cases across the region, or there may not be. We just don’t know.”
I cringe whenever I see TV coverage of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, which is expected to draw 700,000 people. Spotting a mask or face covering in a crowd is the 2021 equivalent of playing “Where’s Waldo?”
San Diego State University researchers estimated more than 260,000 COVID cases throughout the country could be linked to last year’s bike rally. Many motorcyclists obviously rode through Wyoming and will again this year.
A Sturgis spokesperson told The Washington Post, “People here don’t want to talk about COVID. They want to have a good time.”
So do I. But while many public events would be fun, it’s not worth the risk of getting sick and possibly spreading the disease to others.
I think Dowell’s advice is spot on: “This virus could be in the rearview mirror if the country would vaccinate. We could put this all behind us and move on.”