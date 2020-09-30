CHEYENNE – Even though the COVID-19 pandemic caused it to become a drive-thru event, the 15th annual Cheyenne Day of Giving exceeded the expectations of its organizers and volunteers.
Event founder and board member Greta Morrow said there was a steady stream of vehicles dropping off items throughout the day Friday at the Kiwanis Community House in Lions Park. And since some people mistakenly thought the event was this coming weekend, items are still being received.
“The Day of Giving board was grateful for the robust community support,” Morrow said in an email Tuesday. “We were busy all day long unloading, sorting and boxing donations and delivering them to the agencies we support. Starting today, agencies were working to make those donations available to their clients, so we can truly say that, as a community, we came together to make life a little better for our neighbors in need.”
Preliminary donation totals included: 21,154 pounds of nonperishable food and personal care items; 306 pounds of leftover prescription medications; 280 pounds of medical supplies; 380 pieces of durable medical equipment; 986 pairs of used eyeglasses; 160 used cellphones; $15,296 in cash donations and more.