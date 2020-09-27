CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department will be providing flu immunizations from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Frontier Park, Gate V10 off of Carey Avenue.
This will be done in the form of a drive-thru clinic. Participants are asked to wear a face covering during the immunization. The immunization clinic will be providing a vaccine for the seasonal flu only; this is not a vaccine for COVID-19.
Private insurance will be accepted. For those not insured, the cost will be $20, payable by cash, check or credit/debit card. The clinic is open to any Laramie County resident or individuals working in Laramie County.
The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department will also be providing free COVID-19 tests for anyone who is interested. Individuals can choose to receive only a flu vaccine, a COVID-19 test or both.