CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services is preparing to implement the renewed Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides Unemployment Insurance benefits to many people who would not otherwise be eligible.
The PUA program provides assistance to those who were self-employed, contract workers, gig workers and others who have lost their employment as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
DWS will host a virtual town hall at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, to provide an update on the PUA system and to help claimants understand the requirements and application process. Attendees will learn what documentation they should have on hand in order to avoid delays in filing their claims.
To register for the PUA Extension virtual town hall, visit: https://tinyurl.com/1mkrfa1o.