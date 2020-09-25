CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has been notified that a student at Cheyenne's East High School has tested positive for COVID-19.
“Health and safety are important priorities at Laramie County School District 1,” LCSD1 Superintendent Boyd Brown said in a news release. “Unfortunately, due to the unpredictable nature of COVID-19, exposure can happen.”
The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is working with East High staff to begin contact tracing protocols. Contract tracing identified 14 students who have been quarantined/isolated and will remain home during the duration of their orders.
“I am very pleased with the high level of face covering compliance by the high school students,” Brown said. “Lower levels may have led to a higher number of students being quarantined or isolated.”
Students and faculty who are impacted will receive guidance from the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department regarding next steps. East High will be following protocols and procedures, which includes entering Tier II education for those students impacted.
Due to privacy laws, the identities of students or staff members will not be released.
Parents are encouraged to watch students for possible symptoms, such as sore throat, loss of taste or smell, fever, cough and body aches. If any of these symptoms are present, the student should visit with their health care provider or get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible. Free COVID-19 testing is available through the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.