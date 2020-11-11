CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East High School’s speech and debate team hosted its first-ever Virtual Novice Speech and Debate Tournament, with students from 11 schools around the state linking through an online platform.
The East team took first in 4A Sweepstakes.
Individual awards include:
- Daisy Bentley, fifth, Oratory
- Savannah Christie, second, Oratory
- Mallory Cochran, third, Drama
- Patrick Coggin, third, Extemp
- Kerridwyn Cohick-Stoner, second, Congress
- Trenton Good, fourth, Congress
- Ella Goodman, third, Informative
- Alyvia Hardy, second, Humor; fourth, Drama
- Solomon Henderson, fifth, Informative; sixth, Congress
- Michael Herda, second, Policy
- Clayton Keasling, third, POI
- Toby LaVanway, fourth, Humor; fourth, Duo; sixth, Drama
- Matthew Lever, first, Extemp; second, Policy
- Elisia Otto, tied for first, LD; second, Poetry
- Henry Selchow, third, Duo
- Oakley Simons, seventh, Drama
- Ava Soule, first, Duo; third, Duo
- Elvis Taylor, third, Duo
- Joshua Thompson, first, Humor; first, Drama; fourth, Duo
- Benjamin Woolsey, first, Duo; third, Humor