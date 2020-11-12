CHEYENNE – East High School’s speech and debate team has won the state tournament three years in a row, and it’s hoping to win its fourth consecutive title next spring.
Like last year’s tournament, which happened in April, this year’s competitions have so far occurred virtually in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19. Going virtual has presented some challenges, but that hasn’t stopped members of the 60-student group from perfecting their craft and working toward another win.
“I think we do have a good chance,” said Dani Schulz, a sophomore who focuses on speech events. “Being a part of the winning team is really cool. And it’s not just cool because we’re the best, it’s just a great, supportive environment to be a part of.”
Schulz, whose mother is a speech and debate coach, has always been interested in theatre and performance, so she joined the team last year.
“The great thing about speech is that you get to advocate for what you believe in,” said Schulz. This year, she’s competing in an event in which she delivers a dramatic interpretation of the book “The Miseducation of Cameron Post,” whose main character is sent to LGBTQ conversion therapy.
“A big reason why we do speech is to talk about social issues. Those things are hard to talk about, and sometimes make people uncomfortable,” she said. “But when you’re in speech, you get a period of time where people are forced to listen to you.”
The opportunity to learn about real-world issues and discuss them in a meaningful, well-researched manner is also why Camila Rivera, a sophomore at East, joined the team as a freshman.
Rivera, who aspires to become an immigration lawyer, said participating in debate has cemented that goal and reignited her confidence and passion for advocacy work. It also has helped her to appreciate a diversity of viewpoints.
“You get to meet other people who have ideas you’ve never even thought of before,” she said.
“With speech and debate, I’ve learned to have respect for the people I’m debating with. I’ve learned to listen more to others, and to not only stick with my ideas. Now, I do my own research of both sides of an argument to be more informed.”
Both Rivera and Schulz agree that since most of their practices and tournaments have gone online, they’ve missed the candid social interactions that come with in-person events.
But they’re both thrilled that this year’s season is continuing on in some fashion.
“It’s better than I thought it would be. One of the best parts of going virtual is that we’re all together in this virtual experience,” Schulz said.
Another advantage of going virtual has been the ability to compete against more schools.
“Now, we can enter more tournaments and get more practice without having to worry about the cost or the travel,” she said.
Last weekend, East hosted – and won – its first-ever virtual Novice Speech and Debate Tournament, in which 11 schools from across Wyoming participated.
Rivera and Schulz credit their coaches with the longstanding success of East’s program.
“All of the coaches are so connected with the students,” Rivera said. “If it weren’t for them – they bring out our talent – none of this would be possible.”
Marcus Viney, who has been the head coach of East’s team for seven years, said participating on the team cultivates critical thinking, analysis and research skills among students.
But above all, it builds confidence.
“The kids are super excited to jump into an adventure where they get to speak and argue. But it’s really a journey about themselves – to find their voice and prepare for the real world,” said Viney, who relishes the fact that he gets to coach students for all four years of high school.
“It’s about a person feeling like they belong in a room and not apologizing for their presence,” he said. “Speech helps to give them a presence, confidence and a voice. I think that might be the most long-lasting and important aspect of this.”