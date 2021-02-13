CHEYENNE – Nearly a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of students from Cheyenne’s East High School are showing their appreciation for front-line workers, especially staff at long-term care facilities.
“One of my friends down in Colorado works at a nursing home, and they gave me the idea because they’re not getting as much recognition as hospital staff,” Isabelle Maciel, historian and secretary of East’s SkillsUSA chapter, said. “This has been a really tough year, and everyone needs some recognition for what they’ve done.”
Maciel helped organize the service project, which will help East’s SkillsUSA team work toward its chapter excellence program recognition.
SkillsUSA is a national career and technical education organization that aims to prepare young people for work, and focuses on a variety of career paths, including health care professions. The chapter excellence program recognizes a team’s development of personal, workplace and technical skills.
Maciel and about 15 other chapter members spent Wednesday afternoon in the health occupations classroom at East, making thank you cards and assembling gift baskets filled with masks, snacks and candles. Then, they delivered them to the front-line workers at Whispering Chase and Edgewood Sierra Hills retirement communities, as well as the COVID-19 floor of Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
Jackie Grieto is a receptionist at Whispering Chase who started her job last March, right when the pandemic came to Wyoming. In an effort to keep the residents safe, she hasn’t gone many places besides work and home since.
When the SkillsUSA chapter showed up with cards and treats this week, Grieto said the recognition felt good.
“It’s nice to know that someone appreciates what we do,” said Grieto, who added that since the pandemic began, residents are limited as far as what they can do and who can visit. “There are a lot of residents, and some don’t have family. They get lonely, and they just want to talk. I try to be there for them when I can.”
Zoey Lundin, head of community service for East’s SkillsUSA chapter, said honoring health care workers is personal for two reasons: her mother is a certified nursing assistant on the COVID-19 floor at the hospital, and Lundin herself aspires to become an obstetrician.
“I know the struggle of everything going on,” Lundin, a junior at East, said as she took a break from organizing gift baskets. “I don’t really care if I get the virus, but I’m scared that one of my parents will get it. So we’ve been really really cautious this whole time.”
Lundin said her team had considered making gifts for COVID-19 patients, too, but decided to spotlight frontline workers this month and possibly organize a separate project for patients in the future.
The chapter’s focus on thanking front-line workers resonated with faculty adviser and health occupations teacher Kelsey Baumgartner, who also is a registered nurse.
“I hold the essential worker really close to my heart,” Baumgartner said. “The kids felt this was a great way to express how thankful we are to everyone, and to be at school and how important it is. We wanted to thank our essential workers for helping keep our community great.”