CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department notified Laramie County School District 1 officials that from Friday, April 16, through Thursday, April 22, eight students and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
These individuals were at Anderson Elementary, Cole Elementary, McCormick Junior High, Meadowlark Elementary, Prairie Wind Elementary, Saddle Ridge Elementary and Sunrise Elementary.
Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance.