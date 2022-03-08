...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations
generally ranging from 3 to 7 inches with a localized band of 8
to 12 inches.
* WHERE...Platte, Goshen, and Laramie Counties including the
cities of Wheatland, Torrington, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs. The
heaviest snow is expected near the central Laramie Range
including Wheatland and Chugwater, southeastward along the
Goshen and Laramie County line.
* WHEN...5 PM MST this afternoon until 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
In this Aug. 18 file photo, medical staff tend to a patient with coronavirus on a COVID-19 ward inside the Willis-Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport, La. COVID-19 deaths and cases in the U.S. have climbed back to where they were over the winter, wiping out months of progress and potentially bolstering President Joe Biden’s case for sweeping new vaccination requirements. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)