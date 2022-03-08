Virus Outbreak

In this Aug. 18 file photo, medical staff tend to a patient with coronavirus on a COVID-19 ward inside the Willis-Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport, La. COVID-19 deaths and cases in the U.S. have climbed back to where they were over the winter, wiping out months of progress and potentially bolstering President Joe Biden’s case for sweeping new vaccination requirements. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

 Gerald Herbert

CHEYENNE – The deaths of eight more Wyoming residents have been linked to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.

The department said the deaths, which occurred in February, brought to 1,749 the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been tied to the illness.

The victims included two Fremont County residents, a man and a woman; two Crook County men; two Natrona County men, a Laramie County woman and a Campbell County man.

The announcement came the same day Health Department figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming had fallen to 238.

