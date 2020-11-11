CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Corrections reported several active cases of COVID-19 at three of its facilities Monday.
The highest number of active cases was at the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle. That facility reported positive tests among 141 inmates and 21 staff members. Of those, 80 inmate cases and 14 staff cases are ongoing.
Positive cases were also reported at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton and the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington.
At the Wyoming Honor Farm, 46 inmates and 11 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 34 inmate cases and seven staff cases are ongoing.
At the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution, 13 inmates and 29 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, seven inmate cases and seven staff cases are ongoing.
The department did not provide an update on case numbers at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins. WDOC officials plan to test 20% of all inmates and staff at its Rawlins facility this week, as well as all inmates and staff at its other facilities.