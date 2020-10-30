CHEYENNE – After a COMEA House and Resource Center resident was sent to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Tuesday night, management at COMEA was notified Wednesday afternoon that the resident had tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Robert Marbut, National COVID-19 Task Force Chair for cases related to homelessness, was contacted, along with Mayor Marian Orr and Gov. Mark Gordon. Marbut instructed COMEA to distribute N95 masks to all residents and staff, to social distance as much as possible, and to continue with temperature and symptom checks until the Wyoming Department of Health could provide instructions.
Thursday morning, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department notified COMEA that they would be providing onsite testing for all residents, staff and volunteers, including those from “The Fixers,” a reality renovation show, working next door. Of the 71 people tested, 11 residents of the shelter and one volunteer for the TV show tested positive, according to a news release.
All staff present for testing, as well as all cast and crew for the show, tested negative. The 11 COVID-19 positive individuals were transported by AMR to a local motel, where they will remain isolated for a minimum of 10 to 14 days, depending on how their individual symptoms progress.
COMEA will provide meals, and caseworkers will contact them daily for symptom updates. Crossroads Mobile Clinic will make periodic in-person checks in the event medical attention is needed. Once everyone is determined to be safe and recovered, they will return to COMEA. Although the COMEA staff all tested negative, the Wyoming Department of Health has requested they quarantine between work and home and go nowhere else for 14 days.
In the best interest of the entire community, Crossroads Mobile Clinic will provide weekly universal testing for all COMEA residents and staff beginning next week.
The WDH has also ordered that no new residents be admitted to the shelter during the 14-day quarantine.
Current residents will not be allowed to leave the campus for any reason, and COMEA is requesting the community refrain from dropping off donations of any kind until Nov. 12.