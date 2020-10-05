CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department has notified Laramie County School District 1 officials that an employee who works at Fairview and Bain elementary schools has tested positive for COVID-19.
Because face coverings were worn by all parties, students and adults at the schools will not be asked to quarantine.
In a news release, City-County Health Director Kathy Emmons and LCSD1 Superintendent Boyd Brown emphasized the importance of wearing two-ply face coverings over the nose and mouth when social distancing of at least 6 feet cannot be maintained.
“The Wyoming Department of Health no longer recommends quarantine if a potential exposure occurs while both the infectious person and close contacts are wearing face masks,” Brown said in the release. “It is imperative that everyone continue to diligently wear their face masks when social distancing cannot be maintained so that we can continue the school year with in-person learning.”
Brown cited a recent positive COVID-19 case at McCormick Junior High, which resulted in the quarantine of more than 100 students. This took place prior to the change in quarantine orders. Following these orders, when a similar situation occurred at East High, only 12 people received quarantine orders. According to Brown and Emmons, this demonstrates the efficacy of face coverings.
Any student or staff member who has questions or experiences symptoms may contact the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department. Free COVID-19 testing is also available at the county health department.