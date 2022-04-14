LARAMIE – More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, operations at University of Wyoming are returning to normal. On Wednesday, the university announced it will halt its required testing program at the end of the semester.
Throughout the 2021-22 academic year, a random 3% sampling of students and employees have been selected to get a COVID-19 test each week in an effort to monitor the prevalence of the virus across the campus. The program will end May 6, the week before finals begin.
As of Monday, the university had conducted a total of 242,727 COVID-19 tests and identified 3,702 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Wednesday, the school only has one active case of COVID-19 and a prevalence rate in the testing program of 0.8%.
“We have now reached a point where surveillance testing no longer will be necessary,” University President Ed Seidel said in a news release. “But it’s great to know that we have the capacity to restart it in the event of an extended surge in viral transmission in our community, as monitored by state and county health officials.”
Testing will still be available for students via on-campus health services. The tests will be free to students until the university runs out of tests provided free from the state, which hopefully won’t happen until the fall semester, UW spokesperson Chad Baldwin said. At that point, the university will buy tests and provide them at a cost to students.
The university also is set to end contact tracing and updates to its COVID-19 dashboard.
The eased requirements come after the university lifted an indoor mask mandate in February. Masks are still required in health care settings and on public transit.
While this could be a hopeful step for the university, officials will continue to monitor Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Wyoming Department of Health guidelines and change their approach to the pandemic, as necessary, the news release said.