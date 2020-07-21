I reckon the chances would be very high that if the government told us the virus only lived 4 feet above ground that many would be walking around on their knees.
Everything the Bible says about the last days is playing out before our eyes. They are pushing us more and more to go cashless, preparing us for the mark of the beast; the love of many is growing cold; earthquakes are increasing, which the media is quiet about; false teachers are becoming more popular because they tickle the ears with fluffy false tales; and on and on, including letting us choose our own gender, which is a mockery to our creator.
Bibles are accessible on our smartphones. I'm rededicating myself to it after going astray. It would be well worth our time to look into it and decide for ourselves if it is true.