CHEYENNE – The 90th Missile Wing implemented Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Alpha, a reduction from HPCON Bravo, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, on Wednesday.
Due to the number of F.E. Warren AFB personnel vaccinated and the consistently lower numbers of COVID-19 cases on base and in the local area, officials have determined the disease threat is limited in scope enough to change the installation’s HPCON to Alpha.
All 90th Force Support Squadron facilities and services will return to full and safe operation in consultation with the 90th Medical Group Public Health Office, to include, but not limited to: fitness; youth and child care; and recreation facilities and services. Masks are still required on the installation in accordance with Department of Defense policy.
Unit commanders will continue to monitor and assess the situation and make changes to facilities, programs and services as needed to defend the installation and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, while maintaining operational readiness and providing for the moral and welfare of airmen and their families.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective way to lower the risk of contracting COVID-19, and it will help keep people from getting seriously ill if they do catch the virus. F.E. Warren AFB personnel are highly encouraged to be vaccinated to protect their health, their families, their community and lower the public health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The COVID-19 vaccination will be available to all active-duty military members, Department of Defense civilians, retirees and beneficiaries 18 years or older in the 90th Medical Group Immunizations Clinic at 9, 9:40 and 10:20 a.m., May 11, 12, 18, 19 and 21. Vaccinations will also be available at the base theater on May 7 and 14. Call 773-5044 or 773-3171, Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., to schedule an appointment.