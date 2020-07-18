CHEYENNE – F.E. Warren Air Force Base leadership has announced the transition from HPCON Charlie to HPCON Bravo Plus effective Friday.
The base is following all guidelines from the Secretary of Defense and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to keep the risk of infection spread low. Measures requiring 6-foot social distancing, face coverings and staying home if sick or feeling ill are still in place.
Retiree and veteran access to base has been fully restored. Gate hours are as follows:
• Gate 1: 6-8 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. (Monday through Friday only)
• Gate 2: 24/7
• Gate 5: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Monday through Friday only)
For more information, visit the base website at www.warren.af.mil and click on the “COVID-19” button or visit the official F.E. Warren Facebook page.