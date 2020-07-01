CHEYENNE – Effective Wednesday, July 1, F.E. Warren Air Force Base is now under Health Protection Condition (HPCON) CHARLIE.
“The health and safety of our airmen, civilians and their families is our top priority,” Col. Peter Bonetti, 90th Missile Wing commander, said in a news release. “Our mission continues without interruption, and we are working closely with community leaders to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus.”
Operational readiness has not been affected by these changes.
HPCON CHARLIE measures include the following actions:
• Restricted base access for retirees and veterans
• Retirees and veterans will be authorized access for medical care and other essential services, including the Base Exchange, AAFES, Military Personnel Flight and scheduled religious services.
• Access for retirees and veterans will be limited to the following times: Tuesday and Thursday from 1-7 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Gate 2 (Missile Drive) will be the only gate available for retiree and veteran access.
For more information, visit https://www.warren.af.mil/FEW-COVID-19-INFO/ or the F.E. Warren AFB Facebook page, www.facebook.com/FEWarrenAirForceBase.