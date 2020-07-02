CHEYENNE – Due to coronavirus restrictions, viewing the July 4 downtown Cheyenne fireworks display from F.E. Warren Air Force Base will be limited to active-duty personnel and their dependents and people with pre-approved visitor passes.
For the safety of local veteran and retiree populations, base officials will not be allowing base access to these groups for the display.
“We are disappointed that we are having to limit base access for the July 4th fireworks,” Col. Peter Bonetti, 90th Missile Wing commander, said in a news release, “but we have to do our part to keep all our neighbors in the community healthy and safe.”
Effective July 1, F.E. Warren increased the Health Protection Condition (HPCON) to CHARLIE to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19.