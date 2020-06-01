CHEYENNE – F.E. Warren AFB leadership announced the transition from HPCON Charlie to HPCON Bravo effective June 1.
The base is following all guidelines from the Secretary of Defense and the CDC to keep the risk of infection spread low, according to a news release. Measures requiring six-foot social distancing, face coverings and staying home if sick or feeling ill are still in place.
Retiree and veteran access to base have been fully restored.
Gate hours are as follows:
- Gate 1 Hours: 6-8 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. (Open Monday - Friday only)
- Gate 2 Hours: 24/7
- Gate 5 Hours: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Open Monday - Friday only)
For more information, visit the base website at www.warren.af.mil or the official F.E. Warren Facebook page.