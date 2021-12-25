...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 5 AM
MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Shirley Basin. Includes the towns of Medicine Bow and
Shirley Basin. Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte
County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range,
South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County.
Includes Cheyenne...Wheatland...Laramie...Horse Creek and
Guernsey.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
FEMA has provided Wyomingites $1.5M for COVID-19-related funeral expenses
DENVER – FEMA continues to provide financial assistance for funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020, for deaths related to COVID-19 to help ease some of the financial stress and burden caused by the pandemic.
Figures released this week, show that 277 Wyomingites have received more than $1.5 million in assistance.
This assistance includes reimbursement for, but is not limited to, cremation, burial expenses, transfer of remains, markers or headstones, transportation for up to two individuals to identify the deceased individual and other costs.
Up to $9,000 per funeral is available for eligible expenses, with a maximum of $35,500 per application. There is currently no end date for this program.
To apply, call FEMA at 844-684-6333, TTY: 800-462-7585. This is a special, dedicated toll-free phone number to apply for COVID-19 Funeral Assistance with help from FEMA representatives. It is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MT. Multilingual services are available.
You must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien to apply. However, there is no eligibility requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.