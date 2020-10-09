DENVER – FEMA provided more than $16 million to the state of Wyoming to supplement unemployment benefits for those who lost employment because of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Aug. 8, President Trump made available up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who have lost wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release, FEMA’s grant funding allowed Wyoming to provide those unemployed due to COVID-19 $300 per week, on top of their regular unemployment benefit. The assistance was provided for the period from July 26 to Sept. 6. The grant also included funds for state management of the program.
To learn more about FEMA’s lost wages supplemental payment assistance, go online to https://www.fema.gov/fact-sheet/fema-lost-wages-supplemental-payment-assistance.
In addition to this program, Wyoming received a major disaster declaration for the COVID-19 response. Under that declaration, FEMA is providing funding to Wyoming jurisdictions for eligible costs related to the pandemic response.