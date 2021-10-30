DENVER – FEMA has approved more than $15 million in additional Public Assistance funding for the COVID-19 response in Wyoming.
The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued April 11, 2020. FEMA has provided more than $61.7 million in Public Assistance funding for the Wyoming COVID-19 response to date, according to a news release.
The latest round of FEMA funding includes:
$12.3 million to the Wyoming Department of Health for a statewide workplace testing program to fill the needs of accessible COVID-19 testing. A total of 101,080 workplace COVID-19 tests were completed at a cost of $121.74 per testing kit and services. Eligible participating workplaces included county and municipal governments, educational institutions and school districts, healthcare organizations, nonprofit organizations, and public libraries.
$3 million to the Wyoming Department of Health to provide COVID testing services to some long-term congregate facilities and other congregate facilities.
For the COVID-19 response, FEMA has simplified the Public Assistance application and funding process to address the magnitude of this event and to allow local officials to receive eligible funding more quickly. These reimbursements play a critical role as state, tribal and local officials work tirelessly to assist their communities during this response.