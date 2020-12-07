CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Corrections reported 15 active COVID-19 cases among its staff and inmates in an update Monday.
With 12 active cases among inmates and three among staff, the breakdown across the department's five main facilities was as follows:
- Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington: Zero active cases among inmates and staff.
- Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton: 10 active cases among inmates, zero among staff.
- Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle: Two active cases among inmates, zero among staff.
- Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk: Three active cases among staff, zero among inmates.
- Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins: Zero active cases among inmates and staff.
The Department of Corrections continues to conduct widespread surveillance testing at its facilities and will continue to provide updates as they become available.