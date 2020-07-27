CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Corrections reported Monday that 15 inmates at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins have tested positive for COVID-19.
In addition, there were two positive cases reported among WSP staff in the past two weeks, and seven positive cases reported among WSP’s contract health care staff, according to a news release. A total of 876 people were tested at the penitentiary.
Mandatory testing also was completed on 311 people at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton, with no positive COVID-19 cases reported.
WDOC is closely following the most up-to-date guidelines from the Wyoming Department of Health and Center for Disease Control, which includes isolating positive inmates and quarantining positive staff away from the workplace. Plans also are underway to conduct facility wastewater sampling in an effort to minimize risk.
Testing began Monday at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington and is expected to be completed by Tuesday, according to the release. Results will be reported when they become available.
Once testing is completed at all WDOC facilities and offices, random testing on 20% of the staff and inmate population will be conducted on a continuous basis and will be adjusted as necessary.
All new inmates coming into WDOC facilities are quarantined for 14 days upon arrival, and are tested twice during that period, according to the release