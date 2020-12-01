CHEYENNE – The deaths of 15 more Wyoming residents have been linked to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said the deaths all occurred in November and most involved older adults. The deaths raised the total number of fatalities blamed on the virus to 230.
Four of the deaths involved Fremont County residents, two adult men, one adult woman and one older man. Three of the victims had been hospitalized for treatment and had underlying health conditions known to put victims at a higher risk of complications from coronavirus.
Three of the other victims were from Laramie County, while two were from Campbell County and two were from Carbon County.
Big Horn, Hot Springs, Platte and Weston counties each saw one resident die as a result of the illness.
The deaths were in addition to the 38 reported between Nov. 21 and Nov. 25. The victims in those cases came from Big Horn, Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Crook, Fremont, Goshen, Laramie, Natrona, Park, Platte, Washakie and Weston counties.
However, Department of Health figures released Tuesday also showed the number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming continued to fall, dropping by 1,040 to fall below 8,000.
The department reported 336 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 164 new probable cases on Tuesday, while it said it had received new reports of 1,525 recoveries among patients with confirmed and probable coronavirus cases.
The recoveries pushed the number of active cases down to 7,572, a decline of 1,040 from Monday.
Natrona County had the highest number of active cases Tuesday, 1,600; Laramie County had 1,246; Campbell County had 764; Albany County had 588; Fremont had 576; Sheridan had 445; Sweetwater had 413; Goshen had 318; Uinta and Washakie had 222; Park had 174; Teton had 161; Lincoln had 156; Johnson had 122; Carbon had 110; Platte had 88; Sublette had 67; Converse had 64; Weston had 61; Hot Springs had 60; Big Horn had 53; Crook had 36, and Niobrara had 26.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The increase in recoveries means that 26,003 of the 33,805 people diagnosed with confirmed or probable cases of coronavirus since the first case was detected in Wyoming in mid-March have recovered.
The growth in confirmed cases brings the total number of such cases seen since mid-March to 29,389.
New confirmed cases were reported in 19 counties. Laramie County had the highest number of new cases at 99.
The increase of 164 brought the total number of probable cases seen since mid-March to 4,416.