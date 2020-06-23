CHEYENNE – Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department officials have confirmed that five restaurants in the capital city have employees who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or probably have the novel coronavirus.
The restaurants impacted include the Accomplice Brewing Company at the Cheyenne Depot, Rib and Chop House, Buffalo Wild Wings, Tortilla Factory on South Greeley Highway and Red Lobster, according to a news release sent out Tuesday afternoon.
“All the facilities impacted are working closely with the Health Department to identify potentially impacted staff," City-County Health Executive Director Kathy Emmons said in the release. "They are committed to public safety and are also completing deep cleaning of their establishments.”
In addition, the department has received results of three additional new COVID-19 positive patients, which brings the total to 140 individuals who have tested positive in Laramie County, according to the release. Anyone deemed positive has been tested by a health care provider and received positive lab results, according to the release.
In addition to the positive cases there are at least two new probable cases. These individuals have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive and they have COVID-19 symptoms. Positive and probable patients are isolated for 10 days.
“As we know, COVID-19 is highly contagious in the community,” Dr. Stan Hartman, county health officer, said in the release. “All the research and practical experience has shown us that maintaining a 6-foot distance from others and wearing face coverings when not able to maintain that distance is critical to individual safety. Face masks greatly reduce the spread of the virus when worn consistently around other people, and many organizations and businesses require a face mask for entry.”
Anyone who visited the identified restaurants during the last seven days and develops a cough, congestion, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache or fever should contact their health care provider immediately. There are multiple urgent care facilities in Laramie County where testing is being conducted.
State totals continue to rise
Wyoming continued to post double-digit increases in new coronavirus cases on Tuesday as the Wyoming Department of Health reported 18 new cases to bring the total number of cases seen since the virus was first detected in Wyoming to 992.
The department, in its daily coronavirus update, said new cases were reported in Campbell, Crook, Fremont, Laramie, Park, Sweetwater and Teton counties.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Fremont County had reported 300 cases since the pandemic began; Laramie County had 139 cases; Uinta County had 120; Natrona County had 83; Teton County had 82; Sweetwater had 50; Campbell had 37; Washakie had 34; Albany had 27; Converse, Johnson, Park and Sheridan had 15; Carbon had 13; Lincoln had 11; Big Horn and Hot Springs had nine; Crook had seven; Goshen had four; Sublette had three; Platte had two, and Niobrara and Weston had one each.
The number of recoveries seen since the virus first reached Wyoming in mid-March also increased, growing by 22 to total 953. The number included 747 recoveries among those with laboratory-confirmed cases and 206 among those with probable cases.
A probable case is defined as one where the patient has not been tested for coronavirus, but shows symptoms of the disease and has been in contact with someone who has a confirmed case of the illness.
The Department of Health said 262 probable cases have been reported in Wyoming since mid-March.
The numbers show the state now has 283 active cases of coronavirus, 227 among patients with laboratory-confirmed cases and 56 among patients with probable cases.