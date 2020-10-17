CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 announced in a news release Friday that on Thursday, Oct. 15, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department notified the district that a staff member at South High tested positive for COVID-19.
Also on Thursday, the county health department reported one South High student, one Central High student, one East High student, one Jessup Elementary student and one Carey Junior High student had tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department is in the process of contact tracing, and those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance. Free COVID-19 testing is available at the county health department.