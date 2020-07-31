CHEYENNE – St. Joseph’s Food Pantry is looking for healthy, not-at-risk volunteers for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday shifts from 9-11 a.m. or 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The pantry uses a drive-thru process and social distancing to keep volunteers safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Clients stay in their vehicles at all times.
If you have two hours a week to help low-income families, seniors, retirees, veterans, homeless teens and adults, call or text 307-275-0567 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, or email stjoespantry@gmail.com.