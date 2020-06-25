CHEYENNE – With the coronavirus’ effects on the economy, entities like the Laramie County Library System had to grapple with lower tax revenue as they balanced their fiscal year 2021 budgets.
For the library system, 71% of income comes from property taxes, sales taxes and auto license fees. With sales tax revenue dropping dramatically this year due to COVID-19 and property tax revenue expected to drop significantly next year due to a decline in the oil and gas industry, the library board was tasked with creating a tight budget that positions them well for the future.
Though they had to make some sacrifices, Laramie County Librarian and Executive Director Carey Hartmann said the library staff is ready to step up and make it work.
“During times of economic downturns, libraries often see increases in usage,” Hartmann said. “And while the library is still not adequately staffed, technology, maintenance and program projects are being put on hold, and employees will once again not see any salary increases, I can assure you that the dedicated and talented employees of Laramie County Library System will continue to provide excellent service.”
During fiscal year 2021, the library staff will not see any merit raises, and according to budget documents, fiscal year 2020 was the first time since 2014 that staff was paid at market levels. Only necessary maintenance and technology improvements will be made during fiscal year 2021, and throughout the year, the library will reserve funds to ensure it has enough revenue to get through fiscal year 2022.
Currently, property in Laramie County is valued at $2.2 billion, and next year, the valuation is expected to drop to $1.8 billion due to the slowdown in the oil and gas industry.
“These are the right and frugal decisions for this year,” Hartmann said.
Even with a tighter budget, the library will still have funding to replace technology at the end of its life and perform necessary maintenance at the libraries. Some of the major projects the library system will carry out this year are upgrading the Wi-Fi hubs in Pine Bluffs and Burns, replacing the handicapped door in Pine Bluffs and refinishing the stage in the large meeting room in Cheyenne.
This year, the library will also move one part-time position to full time in order to bring the library’s adult services to the same level as youth services. While the total budget is increasing from $7,233,800 in 2020 to $7,699,812 in 2021, the increase is due to $651,315 cash on hand intentionally saved from FY 20 funds to assist with the FY 21 decrease in tax income.
“The library is one of the greater assets of this community, and I think the community owes you guys a big thank you,” Commissioner Buck Holmes said.
While the road may be bumpy for the Laramie County Library System as tax revenues drop in coming years, Hartmann assured the commissioners they’ll continue providing the residents of Laramie County with resources and opportunities through the tough times ahead.
“Laramie County is a community that time and time again has dealt with crisis and setbacks, but we’ve always pulled together, and we thrive under difficult circumstances, and we find creative ways to meet the needs of our citizens,” Hartmann said. “We are all called to that greatness during these unique and unpredictable times.”