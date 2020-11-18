CHEYENNE – After years of steady growth, Wyoming’s largest school district is experiencing an enrollment decline this school year.
Last school year at this time – prior to the pandemic shutdown in March – Laramie County School District 1 had 14,011 students enrolled in grades K-12. This year, that number has dropped down to 13,575.
Of that number, 1,758 students are no longer taking in-person classes and have instead opted to enroll in the district-run Cheyenne Virtual School.
At Johnson Junior High School, which saw one of the sharper declines among the district’s middle schools, there are roughly 586 students enrolled. There were about 820 enrolled last year, according to Principal Brian Cox, who explained that some of that decline is just par for the course of running a middle school, which only serves two grade levels.
“Every year, you lose half your school, and half your school is new. Last year, we had a class of eighth graders that had 450-plus students,” Cox said. “That’s part of the reason why our numbers are down – we had a big bubble group move to South High School.”
But aside from those typical fluctuations, between 160 and 170 students who would have otherwise enrolled for in-person learning at Johnson chose to take classes through the virtual school this year.
“Part of that is the medical fragility that students have in their homes – grandparents living with them or autoimmune disorders students or parents have that could make them more susceptible to something like COVID,” Cox told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Tuesday. “A good portion of those cases are what drove our numbers down.”
Cox also said some families in the district have had to relocate to other states for better employment opportunities, citing big layoffs at the HollyFrontier refinery earlier this year and other COVID-related business shutdowns as significant drivers.
Tracey Kinney, LCSD1 assistant superintendent of instruction, shared more details of the district’s drop in enrollment with the LCSD1 Board of Trustees at a virtual meeting Monday night.
Kinney’s report showed that a portion of the enrollment decline is related to more students choosing to enroll in homeschool programs.
In November 2019, 380 students living in the district were attending homeschool. That number increased to 436 by the end of last school year after the district joined schools across Wyoming and the country in shutting down in-person learning to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
As of this month, there are 569 students choosing to homeschool – which includes 178 students who were previously taking classes in one of the district’s brick-and-mortar schools.
However, enrollment numbers can change throughout the year.
“Some of those students have been returning,” said Kinney, who estimated that 10-15 students have decided to re-enroll for in-person learning in the past month. “I think some families wanted to watch our reopening plans and how those protocols were proceeding before they decided to switch back to their (traditional) schools.”
“That’s a lot of students being homeschooled,” Trustee Rich Wiederspahn remarked after listening to the report. “Do we have any way of ascertaining at all why those people are homeschooling their children?”
Kinney said that aside from COVID-related concerns, reasons typically vary.
“Religious reasons (are one), of course. Wanting to use more curriculum with religious underpinnings. Others may have family complications and choose to buy curricular programs,” she said. “Others might be involved with movement with their employment and mobile with either military or other careers,” which causes them to seek more constant options like homeschool curriculum.
Kinney said there are also some students who have “fallen through the cracks.” She said the district is following up with children who are reported to be at the park or a store during school hours, and it’s making an effort to get them enrolled in some formal school program.
A drop in enrollment numbers could also affect the amount of funding the district will receive, since school funding from the state is, in part, based on how many students are enrolled in the district throughout the year, otherwise known as Average Daily Membership. When families choose to homeschool their children through a program not affiliated with the district, the district stands to lose out on that ADM money.
“Was there discussion about the ADM and some flexibility there because of COVID?” Board Vice Chair Rose Ann Million-Rinne asked at Monday’s meeting.
Jed Cicarelli, LCSD1’s director of finance, said the district has talked to the Wyoming Department of Education about tracking student enrollment during the pandemic, which now includes a high volume of virtual learners, and could include hybrid or fully remote learning if the virus necessitates it.
“Moving forward, we are very aware and cognizant of the different metrics – what we call participation counts – for virtual education,” said Cicarelli, who explained that in a traditional setting, ADM is calculated based on how often students are seated in the classroom. “To the extent that the department has given some flexibility for COVID, we are working with them on how the counts will look.”
But the district won’t have final membership counts to submit to the state until the end of the school year.
“So, it’s even difficult to measure what the change in enrollment that was just presented means in regard to membership and funding,” Cicarelli said.