To the mask-reluctant:
Isn’t it fun expressing your opinion via your coffee mug, T-shirt, ball cap and bumper sticker? Now printing companies and entrepreneurs offer masks with attitude – or let you design your own (search online for “masks with logos”).
If you’ve been an anti-masker up until now, you can safely find a really cool or beautiful mask to wear, or one to go with your outfit. We won’t give you a hard time about changing your mind because we will be unlikely to recognize you with your mask on.