There has always been an inherent danger in the notion of abandoning fossil fuels, especially proposals by governments and institutions to clear their environmental conscience by “divesting” from oil and gas.
After all, we need fossil fuels for everyday life. Now, as communities worldwide continue to deal with COVID-19, the value of fossil fuels has come into even greater focus.
Most of the public knows that fossil fuels such as natural gas and coal remain important parts of keeping the lights on and the economy running. But often overlooked is the role of fossil fuels in other aspects of everyday life.
For example, many don’t know natural gas is also a critical feedstock for producing petrochemicals like isopropyl alcohol and polypropylene. Manufacturers can’t make much of the personal protective equipment now in high demand without polypropylene. Isopropyl alcohol, too, is an essential ingredient for hand sanitizer and many disinfectants that are currently in scarce supply. In other words, the world needs products manufactured by the fossil fuel industry to help combat the spread of this virus.
A recent Wall Street Journal editorial detailed how ExxonMobil has been focused on COVID-19 relief and support. It’s been a hundred years since scientists with Standard Oil of New Jersey, the predecessor of Exxon, invented isopropyl alcohol. Now, more than a century later, Exxon has ramped up IPA production at its Baton Rouge, Louisiana, facility by 3,000 tons per month, enough to produce 50 million four-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer. The company is also increasing its polypropylene production by around 1,000 tons per month, enough raw material to produce 200 million medical masks or 20 million gowns. By teaming with Boeing, Exxon is helping manufacture as many as 40,000 masks per hour right here in the U.S., avoiding the foreign supply chain hiccups that have led to shortages.
Other fossil fuel companies are pitching in, too. BP has announced it will supply 3 million gallons of jet fuel to FedEx Express charter flights and Alaska Airlines free of charge to ensure that personal protective equipment and other essential goods get to those who need it most. Chevron-funded Fab Labs has plans produce more than 20,000 face shields and masks for hospitals, nursing homes and first responders, and has donated 100,000 surgical masks to California hospitals. Dow Chemical is collaborating to produce 100,000 face shields in Michigan. Phillips 66, Shell and Marathon have also stepped up in a big way to ease the crisis for communities and help those on the front lines.
Of course, that hasn’t stopped some from continuing to bang the divestment drum. In a twist of irony, New York has turned to Exxon to supply isopropyl alcohol, even as New York City Council members introduced a resolution recently to “divest” the city from banks that invest in fossil fuels. Yet, despite the New York City Council’s apparent disdain for fossil fuel manufacturers, Exxon still intends to provide its hand sanitizer to the Empire State for free.
Fossil fuel companies often make easy targets for those with political agendas, but the reality is the energy and products they manufacture are part of the solution today for dealing with COVID-19. And they will be part of the solution tomorrow as the American economy starts its steady march to recovery. The oil and gas sector, in particular, has been a bright spot for the American economy in recent years, creating jobs and situating the U.S. as the world’s top producer of these important commodities.
Despite the value of fossil fuels, misguided cries for fossil fuel divestment have only grown louder in recent years. Some universities, pension funds and local governments continue to advocate withdrawing all financial support of fossil fuel companies, a move that helps neither shareholders or the planet. Now, in the midst of this crisis, those voices are more misguided than ever.
Ironically, natural gas producers have actually played a leading role in addressing climate change. The Energy Information Administration found that the transition to natural gas for electricity generation has helped reduce carbon emissions by 28% between 2005 and 2017. This fuel source should be recognized as a leading climate solution.
Fossil fuel manufacturers aren’t the enemy; they’re part of the solution by making products consumers want and helping the planet. They’re also providing vital raw materials for products our nation desperately need right now. We should be embracing companies that are part of the solution, not targeting them.