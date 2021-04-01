CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Corrections reported four active COVID-19 cases among inmates in an update Thursday.
All four active cases were among inmates at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton. No staff members at any of the department’s five main facilities tested positive.
Three inmate deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 to date in all WDOC facilities.
Working with the Wyoming Department of Health, all positive inmate cases are medically monitored and managed by the department and its health care provide, Corizon Health Inc., in accordance with CDC guidelines. The Department of Corrections continues to conduct rigorous surveillance testing at all sites, as necessary, and will provide additional information as it becomes available.