CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department informed Laramie County School District 1 officials that from Friday, April 30, through Thursday, May 6, 12 students and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
These individuals were at the following location:
- Arp Elementary
- Baggs Elementary
- Carey Junior High
- East High
- Freedom Elementary
- Prairie Wind Elementary
- Saddle Ridge Elementary
- South High
Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance.