CHEYENNE – The number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been tied to the coronavirus has increased by four, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
In a news release Tuesday, the department said residents of Park, Fremont, Johnson and Albany counties died this month, bringing the state’s coronavirus death toll to 61.
The department said one victim was an older Albany County woman who died last week after being hospitalized for treatment of the illness. The woman, a resident of a long-term care facility, was known to have health conditions that put patients at a greater risk of complications from coronavirus.
The three other victims all died earlier this month. A Fremont County woman and a Johnson County woman had both been hospitalized for treatment of the virus. The Fremont County woman was hospitalized outside the state and was known to have underlying health conditions that put her at a higher risk from the virus.
The fourth victim was an adult Park County man who also died earlier this month.
The announcement came as the Health Department announced that the total number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the first case was diagnosed in Wyoming in mid-March exceeded 8,000 on Tuesday.
The department said 146 new confirmed cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the total seen since the pandemic began to 8,070.
At the same time, the number of reported recoveries from confirmed or probable cases since mid-March increased by 148 on Tuesday, while the number of probable cases grew by 69.
The combined numbers left the state with 2,521 active cases, an increase of 63 from Monday.
Albany County had 435 active cases; Laramie County had 381; Natrona County had 352; Fremont had 213; Campbell had 199; Park had 169; Sheridan had 160; Lincoln had 94; Converse had 65; Big Horn had 58; Platte had 49; Weston had 46; Teton had 44; Sweetwater had 43; Goshen had 42; Carbon had 39; Uinta had 33; Crook had 31; Washakie had 23; Johnson had 21; Sublette had 16; Hot Springs had six, and Niobrara had two.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases, and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 19 counties, with Laramie County seeing the highest number of new cases at 30.
The increase of 69 probable cases brought the total number of such cases seen since mid-March to 1,456. A probable case is one where a patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, but has not been tested for the disease.
The growth in recoveries brings the number of people to recover from confirmed or probable cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began to 6,944.