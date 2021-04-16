CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department notified Laramie County School District 1 officials that from Friday, April 9, through Thursday, April 15, four students tested positive for COVID-19.
These individuals were at Central High and South High.
Those who had direct contact with any of the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and will receive guidance regarding next steps.
Students, parents and staff members are encouraged to wear face coverings. If individuals feel ill or exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms, they should stay home and contact a health care provider for assistance.