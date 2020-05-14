CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has allocated $2 million to the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security to buy and distribute personal protective equipment to non-health care related entities.
This effort will support public safety for businesses and communities across the state under the new health orders.
WOHS will be working with the Wyoming Business Council to assess the specific needs as restrictions are eased.
“We are happy to help our Wyoming businesses as we move forward in easing restrictions,” Wyoming Office of Homeland Security Director Lynn Budd said in a news release. “Ensuring our communities have the essential needs to navigate this process is important to our state’s recovery.”
Information will be available on the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security website at hls.wyo.gov, and questions may be emailed to wohsppeinfo@wyo.gov.